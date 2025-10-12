Goodwill hosting annual Halloween Costume Contest Giveaway

The Goodwill logo is seen at the entrance to a store in Houston on March 11, 2020.

ROANOKE, Va. – Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is hosting their annual Halloween Costume Contest Giveaway!

In an effort to promote thrifting at their locations, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is offering $250 to two people who post their Goodwill-thrifted Halloween costumes to Facebook, Instagram, X, or TikTok by Sunday, November 2. All you have to do is post your costume, tag Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, and use #FindYourSpooky.

Two winners will be announced on Monday, November 3.

“Our extensive collection of thrifted clothing and accessories helps shoppers create that one-of-a-kind look for less. Finding the right costume can be a challenge, especially if you are on a budget, but your localGoodwillhas everything you need to celebrate the season in style.” Cathrine Marston, director of retail store support forGoodwillIndustries of the Valleys

You can find more information on the giveaway here.