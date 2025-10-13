Chatham launches new brand in midst of revitalization efforts

CHATHAM, Va. – The town of Chatham unveiled a new brand identity on Oct. 10 as part of a comprehensive revitalization effort spearheaded by the Chatham Rotary Foundation.

The initiative, dubbed “Reimagine Chatham,” began several years ago when the foundation secured funding through a trust and then additional funding through a grant. Studies have since identified more than 80 potential amenities to enhance the community.

“We wanted to promote the town, and we needed a really cohesive package that would allow us to promote everything that the town has to offer,” said Chatham Mayor Alisa Davis.

Community Input Drives Development

Among the most requested improvements from community feedback was a walking trail, which is now in early planning stages. Mayor Davis says the project demonstrates the initiative’s commitment to community-driven development.

“They really have connected with the citizens of the town and the larger community outside of the town to ask them what they want, what they’re interested in, what they love about the town,” Davis added.

Joe Rodgers, a longtime Chatham resident who helps lead the initiative, sees untapped potential in his hometown.

“We just felt like there were a lot of assets here that sometimes get overlooked, and we just want to try to develop this and make it more of a special place to live,” Rodgers said.

The revitalization effort is expected to continue for several years as studies conclude and construction begins. For Rodgers, the project is deeply personal.

“I just love this place and am trying to make it a better place for everybody,” he said. “We just hope we succeed in that and people appreciate what we’re trying to do.”

The rebranding represents more than just a new visual identity—it marks the beginning of a coordinated effort to enhance quality of life in this Virginia town through community-driven improvements.