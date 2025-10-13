Roanoke Planning Commission to consider rezoning for townhomes and treatment center

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to consider two significant rezoning requests that could shape the city’s residential and healthcare landscape.

The first proposal involves rezoning 28 acres off Stratford Park Drive SW and Brandon Avenue SW to build a 195-unit townhome community, referred to as Brandon Station Community. Paige Lester with CSW Associates Roanoke said, “We are very excited about the project. It is already zoned for multifamily but we believe a townhouse model is better for the community.”

Lester added, “It is not possible to predict the pricing on the project this far in advance but it is certainly expected to be a more entry level project.” The applicant is seeking to repeal conditions from a 1996 rezoning that limited development to no more than 60 units. The land is currently undeveloped.

The second request seeks to rezone about 2 acres off Valley View Boulevard N.W. for a residential substance-use treatment center. The facility plans to offer 80 beds and provide inpatient services for up to 30 days. Two treatment options will be available: a less intensive program and a more intensive detoxification program.

Justin Hayek, representing Mar Roanoke, a Florida-registered limited liability company, is applying to rezone the property from commercial-general district to institutional planned unit development district.

The two public hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Roanoke’s City Council chamber at 215 Church Avenue. Residents also have the option to watch the meeting live on YouTube.