Teen shot through home window in Rockbridge County, one person charged

A 16‑year‑old male was shot through a window at his home in Rockbridge County on Saturday morning.

The Rockbridge Regional Public Safety Communications Center received a call for service at approximately 11:03 a.m. on Saturday, October 11 reporting that the juvenile had been shot through a window at his residence in the 1900 block of Sterrett Road, according to Rockbridge County Sheriff Tony McFaddin.

The juvenile’s family transported him by private vehicle to Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ conservation police responded to the scene, conducted an investigation, and identified the shooter, who officials said had been hunting in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

26‑year‑old Malcom Matthew Vest, a resident of the Fairfield area of Rockbridge County, has been charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm, a Class 6 felony under Virginia law.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the surrounding incident.

WSLS will update this story when more information becomes available.