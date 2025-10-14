Annual Power of Pink luncheon to raise money for breast cancer care in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation is marking the occasion with its annual Power of Pink fundraiser luncheon.

The event, set for Tuesday, Oct. 21, raises money to fund breast cancer screening and diagnostic services for men and women in Southwest Virginia.

“Some cancers are just that aggressive, and you just don’t know until you know exactly what you have and what you’re dealing with,” said Mandy Bishop, a breast cancer survivor and co-owner of Twin Creeks Brewing Company. “If you can find it, and find it early and find it fast and get yourself on the right path, it’s much more treatable, much more survivable.”

Bishop was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 28 years old after spending months advocating for the correct diagnosis. Now, 21 years later, she’s cancer-free and sharing her story to encourage others to speak up for themselves.

The luncheon will include food, a silent auction, and stories from survivors and advocates. WSLS Anchor Lindsey Kennett will emcee the event.

Tickets are still available, and all proceeds will stay local. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.