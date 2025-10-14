“Bill” Wenzel, WWII fighter pilot, celebrates 100th birthday

A WWII veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday this week!

Clarence “Bill” Wenzel served in the Navy as a fighter pilot from 1944 to 1949. He flew a F6F Hellcat Fighter Plane, making 72 landings with no wave-offs.

Bill says all he wanted to do was fly and serve his country. He attempted to join the Navy when he was 17 years old, and although he passed all the tests with flying colors, he had to wait another year.

“Theres no greater experience you can have then to serve your country. You will feel so proud of yourself, it’s so wonderful to be willing to risk your life for your country to keep it free.” Clarence “Bill” Wenzel

Serving also runs in Bill’s family. His sister was a pilot in the Wasp program, and his brother served in the U.S. Army.

Happy birthday to Bill, and thank you for your service!