WATCH: Roanoke opens new Dunkin Donuts location

ROANOKE, Va. – Another pit stop to fuel your day has been added in Roanoke with a brand new Dunkin Donuts opening up Tuesday along Orange Ave.

Located near the Holiday Inn and Starbucks, Dunkin’s latest location in Roanoke is nestled in an area with plenty of commuter traffic. Staff celebrated the grand opening with free Dunkin Merchandise and will offer guests Dunkin VIP Cards this Thursday, followed by 100 days of free coffee on Friday.

“We’d love for you to come see us. We’ve got a great crew that’s all local team members and community members that would like to say hi to you and give you a great cup of coffee and a breakfast,” a Dunkin spokesperson said.