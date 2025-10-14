YMCA at Virginia Tech to host second Empty Bowls event to fight hunger

The YMCA will host its 2nd Empty Bowls Event on Tuesday at the Y Center in Blacksburg.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech will host its second Empty Bowls event Tuesday night to raise awareness and funds for Meals on Main, an anti-hunger initiative supporting children facing food insecurity in the New River Valley.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Y Center, located at 1000 North Main Street in Blacksburg. It brings together local artists, chefs and community members to support the cause.

Attendees with a bowl ticket can choose a handcrafted bowl made by members of the Y Pottery Studio upon arrival. Community members can also enjoy soup tastings from five local restaurants and have the chance to vote for their favorite. Participating restaurants include Bull & Bones, Next Door Bake Shop, Our Daily Bread, Wikiteria and The Y Mobile Kitchen.

Each ticket includes soup tastings, crackers, a drink and a dessert. Two ticket options are available: ‘with bowl,’ which includes a handcrafted bowl to take home, and ‘without bowl,’ which includes soup and sides only.

Entertainment will be provided by musician Dean Trimble, known in the New River Valley for his 1970s and 1980s classic soft rock and country music.