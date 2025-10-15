Oct. 15, 2025 Picture of the Day

Thank you to Marlene Garber from Copper Hill for sending in today’s Picture of the Day. Nothing beats fall foliage in Virginia!
Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
Thank you to Marlene Garber from Copper Hill for sending in today’s Picture of the Day. Nothing beats fall foliage in Virginia!
Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos