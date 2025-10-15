Roanoke Valley SPCA dogs bring joy to seniors through visiting pets program

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is spreading puppy love across the community with its Visiting Pets Program. Each week, specially trained canine ambassadors visit various senior and assisted living facilities in the area.

The program pairs dogs with the right temperament and training to spend time with residents who may be missing their own pets or are no longer able to care for animals. These visits provide companionship and comfort to seniors.

On Monday, one of the shelter dogs, Reesie, visited Springtree Health and Rehabilitation Center. Her visit brought smiles and happiness to the residents, showcasing the positive impact these canine ambassadors have on the community.