Virginia Tech Forestry Expert Shares His Favorite Fall Drives Across Southwest Virginia

BLACKSBURG, VA – Each fall, the mountains surrounding Southwest Virginia come alive with brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows — and according to one Virginia Tech forestry expert, this year’s show is shaping up to be spectacular.

John Seiler, a professor in the College of Natural Resources and Environment and the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation, studies these landscapes year-round.

As a lifelong fan of fall in the New River Valley, Seiler says his favorite part of the season is hitting the road when the leaves start to turn.

He predicts that October 25 through November 1 will likely be the best time to see peak color this year — though that window could shift about a week in either direction depending on weather.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful walk, a quick back-road drive, or a longer day trip, Seiler’s list includes something for everyone.

Seiler’s Top Fall Foliage Trips

Pandapas Pond Loop: The walk around Pandapas Pond is one of Seiler’s go-to strolls for vibrant fall color. Expect to see oaks, blackgum, sourwood, beech, and hickory trees. Take U.S. 460 West to the day-use area for a short stroll.

Forest Service Road 708 Gravel Loop: From U.S. 460 West, turn left at the top of Gap Mountain onto Forest Service Road 708. This gravel road is bumpy but manageable in most vehicles, with several pull-offs for short hikes. For a driving loop, continue onto paved Lick Run Road, then Mount Zion Road to head back toward Blacksburg.

Virginia Route 42 to Route 311 Scenic Drive: For a longer, paved drive with rolling mountain views, take U.S. 460 West to Route 42, head through Newport to New Castle, then return via Route 311 toward Salem. The winding roads offer some of the best panoramic leaf-viewing in the region.

Mountain Lake Lodge Climb: Head up Route 700 off U.S. 460 West to reach Mountain Lake Lodge. The forested drive is enclosed in golden canopy, and at the top, you can hike to Bald Knob or War Spur Ridge for sweeping mountain vistas.

Bonus Trip – Cascades Falls: Take U.S. 460 West to Pembroke and turn right onto Cascades Drive. The route itself is lined with color, and the short hike to Cascades Falls offers one of the most iconic autumn views in Virginia.

So, whether you’re planning a weekend drive or a full day of leaf-peeping adventures, Seiler says now’s the time to plan your trip — before those fiery colors fade for another year.