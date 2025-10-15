WATCH: Celebrating the arts at the Kendig Awards

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday night was a night to celebrate the arts in the Roanoke Valley as the 40th annual Perry F. Kendig Awards recognized leadership and support of the arts in the region.

Tuesday night’s ceremony was hosted by our very own John Carlin, who had the honor of announcing this year’s winners.

The awards, held at Roanoke College, are all about celebrating the arts in all forms.

“It’s the big and small gestures of artistic expression that bring all sorts of things to life,” said one speaker. “I think about all the murals that we’re seeing in downtown areas and how inspiring that is, and how it just reminds you about all of the unique things that are happening.”

Previous winners of the award include Roanoke City Public Schools, Mill Mountain Theatre, Southwest Virginia Ballet, the Jefferson Center, and more.