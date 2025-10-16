Freedom Tower to glow purple as Liberty University marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LYNCHBURG, Va. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and today marks Wear Purple Day, a day dedicated to showing support and spreading awareness about domestic violence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in three women and one in four men have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime.

At Liberty University, students and staff are raising awareness by setting up information booths to share resources and personal stories during their annual Safety Day, where students have the opportunity to learn about everything from fire drills to domestic violence prevention.

Nancy Hubbard, executive director of YWCA, said, “People kind of forget about domestic violence. If it doesn’t impact their life, they assume it doesn’t exist. It exists everywhere and I guarantee at least one of their friends has faced or will face domestic violence at least once in their lifetime.”

Tonight, the Freedom Tower will glow purple to honor survivors and remind the community to stand against domestic violence.