Historic First National Exchange Bank building in Roanoke to be transformed into hotel

ROANOKE, Va. – The historic First National Exchange Bank building in Roanoke is set to be transformed into a hotel, Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced.

According to officials, the building located on 201 S Jefferson Street will be transformed into the Promissory Hotel, which will blend hospitality, music and cuisine.

The Promissory will feature:

A 27-room boutique hotel

The Exchange: a 1,000+ capacity concert hall curated by Across-the-Way Productions

A Spanish-inspired restaurant & wine bar led by celebrated Roanoke restaurateur JP Powell

