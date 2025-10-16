Historic First National Exchange Bank building in Roanoke to be transformed into hotel

ROANOKE, Va. – The historic First National Exchange Bank building in Roanoke is set to be transformed into a hotel, Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced.
According to officials, the building located on 201 S Jefferson Street will be transformed into the Promissory Hotel, which will blend hospitality, music and cuisine.
Recommended Videos
The Promissory will feature:
- A 27-room boutique hotel
- The Exchange: a 1,000+ capacity concert hall curated by Across-the-Way Productions
- A Spanish-inspired restaurant & wine bar led by celebrated Roanoke restaurateur JP Powell
For more about the hotel and project, click here.