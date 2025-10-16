Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Historic First National Exchange Bank building in Roanoke to be transformed into hotel

Promissory Hotel (courtesy of Downtown Roanoke Inc.) (DTRI2025)

ROANOKE, Va. – The historic First National Exchange Bank building in Roanoke is set to be transformed into a hotel, Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced.

According to officials, the building located on 201 S Jefferson Street will be transformed into the Promissory Hotel, which will blend hospitality, music and cuisine.

Recommended Videos

The Promissory will feature:

  • A 27-room boutique hotel
  • The Exchange: a 1,000+ capacity concert hall curated by Across-the-Way Productions
  • A Spanish-inspired restaurant & wine bar led by celebrated Roanoke restaurateur JP Powell

For more about the hotel and project, click here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos