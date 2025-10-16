Rockbridge County man sentenced in child pornography production and distribution case

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Stephen Robert Lucas, 39, of Fairfield, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for multiple felony counts related to the production and distribution of child pornography, authorities reported.

Following an investigation and indictment by a Rockbridge County Grand Jury, Lucas pleaded guilty to several charges as part of a plea agreement. His sentence includes 30 years suspended, resulting in 20 years of active incarceration. Upon release, Lucas will be on supervised probation for five years, must register as a sex offender, and is prohibited from contact with minors.

Child exploitation crimes are among the most serious offenses law enforcement faces, officials said. The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rockbridge County and the City of Lexington emphasized their ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable community members.

Sheriff Tony McFaddin said, “Crimes against children strike at the very heart of our community. Our investigators, prosecutors, and partner agencies worked tirelessly to ensure justice was served in this case. The Office of the Sheriff and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney will continue to pursue these cases with unwavering determination to protect our children and hold offenders accountable.”

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon prosecuted the case, with assistance from multiple agencies that helped bring it to a successful conclusion.

Authorities reiterated that crimes against children will be pursued with the utmost priority and that those responsible will be held fully accountable under the law.