WATCH: Families and staff gather at LewisGale to take part in Wave of Life

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday night, families and staff gathered at LewisGale to take part in the international movement Wave of Life.

The day, also called Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, is held to honor babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death.

Candles are lit around the world to light up remembrance for the lost. At LewisGale, families and staff created a memorial tree with the names of those lost.

“It always takes me aback when I look at the tree,” said Laura Smith, a labor and delivery nurse at LewisGale. “Sometimes we forget how many people are affected by infancy loss. So we’re just taking the time to honor the families and babies who have been lost.”

Something special for this year’s remembrance: handmade blankets were created to help comfort families who are grieving a loss.