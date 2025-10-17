Logan Thomas in Court over lawsuit with VHSL

NFL Veteran Logan Thomas and the VHSL just wrapped up their meeting in court.

The judge denied a temporary restraining order for Thomas and his sons.

The big question was the eligibility of two of Thomas’s oldest stepsons to play football at Brookville High School.

After taking a look through the court documents, one big point stood out. When it comes to determining player eligibility, that responsibility is left to school principals. Christina White, Brookville principal, made her decision and everything seemed to be fine.

Until August, when the VHSL reached back out after more concerns on the two student-athletes in question. Documents tell us this was a mere staff member and not the principal or athletic director who was contacted. Big question mark there. Aside from the legal things happening with this case, take into consideration the opportunity these student-athletes are missing out on in terms of bettering themselves.

Not to mention the penalties the VHSL enforces in situations like these—fines plus possible forfeitures of any events won while any ineligible players were on the field. Big picture, this could be something that opens doors for others down the road should they run into a similar issue.