SNAP benefits at risk: Southwest Virginia food banks seek additional sources to meet rising demand

Southwest Virginia food banks are preparing for a potential surge in demand as SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, could run out by November due to the ongoing government shutdown, according to local food assistance leaders.
“SNAP is the first line of defense for food insecure families,” said Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Social Services has notified food banks across the state about the possible exhaustion of SNAP funding starting November 1st.
The situation could significantly impact the region, where approximately 176,000 people are already experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The organization currently serves about 114,000 people monthly through their direct service programs and partner agencies.
“We’re now looking for additional food sources. We’ve had some conversations with some of our funding partners about the need to purchase food,” Irvine said. “We know it’s going to be hard to get that much donated food into our facility so quickly.”
To address the potential crisis, Feeding Southwest Virginia has developed a comprehensive response strategy. The organization is currently in its first phase, actively seeking additional food sources and establishing partnerships with funding organizations. If the shutdown continues, they plan to implement pop-up distribution centers in areas with the highest concentration of SNAP recipients. The final phase would involve expanding community outreach efforts and establishing long-term support systems for affected families.
Even before the current crisis, local food assistance organizations were experiencing a 20-40% increase in demand over the past year, primarily due to rising grocery costs and overall living expenses.
The impact extends beyond SNAP recipients. Local retailers who accept SNAP benefits are also expected to feel the economic effects if benefits cease. Additionally, federal employees facing missed paychecks due to the shutdown may need food assistance.
There is some hope, however. Irvine noted that the federal government recently appropriated $300 million to the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) program, which was facing similar funding challenges. Food bank leaders are hopeful for similar action regarding SNAP funding.
Resources for Those Facing Food Insecurity
Immediate Food Assistance
Feeding Southwest Virginia:
- Website: www.feedingswva.org
- Phone: 540-342-3011
- Services: Direct food assistance, information about local food pantries and distribution centers
- Coverage: 26-county service area
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank:
- Main Office (Verona): 540-248-3663
- Lynchburg Branch: 434-845-4099
- Winchester Branch: 540-665-0770
- Charlottesville Branch: 434-296-3663
- Website: www.brafb.org/find-food
- Services: Food pantries, mobile food pantries, and SNAP application assistance
- Coverage: Central and western Virginia regions
SNAP Benefits Information and Application:
- Virginia CommonHelp
- Website: commonhelp.virginia.gov
- Services: Online application for SNAP benefits, status checking, and account management
- Enterprise Call Center: 855-635-4370
- Services: Help with benefit applications and questions
Additional Resources:
- 211 Virginia
- Phone: Dial 2-1-1
- Services: 24/7 referrals to local food pantries and other assistance programs
- WIC Program
- Website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/wic/
- Services: Nutrition assistance for women, infants, and children
- Virginia Department of Social Services
- Website: www.dss.virginia.gov
- Services: Information about all available food assistance programs and benefits
Local Food Pantry Networks:
- Contact either Feeding Southwest Virginia or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for information about the nearest food pantry or distribution center in their extensive networks
- No proof of income required at most locations
- Multiple visits allowed
- Anyone in need of food assistance is welcome
“I want to ask our elected officials please help us find a way to keep the funding going for WIC, for SNAP recipients, low-income seniors, and for the federal workers,” Irvine said. “It’s extremely important. A lot of people in Southwest Virginia are food insecure.”