SNAP benefits at risk: Southwest Virginia food banks seek additional sources to meet rising demand

Southwest Virginia food banks are preparing for a potential surge in demand as SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, could run out by November due to the ongoing government shutdown, according to local food assistance leaders.

“SNAP is the first line of defense for food insecure families,” said Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Social Services has notified food banks across the state about the possible exhaustion of SNAP funding starting November 1st.

The situation could significantly impact the region, where approximately 176,000 people are already experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The organization currently serves about 114,000 people monthly through their direct service programs and partner agencies.

“We’re now looking for additional food sources. We’ve had some conversations with some of our funding partners about the need to purchase food,” Irvine said. “We know it’s going to be hard to get that much donated food into our facility so quickly.”

To address the potential crisis, Feeding Southwest Virginia has developed a comprehensive response strategy. The organization is currently in its first phase, actively seeking additional food sources and establishing partnerships with funding organizations. If the shutdown continues, they plan to implement pop-up distribution centers in areas with the highest concentration of SNAP recipients. The final phase would involve expanding community outreach efforts and establishing long-term support systems for affected families.

Even before the current crisis, local food assistance organizations were experiencing a 20-40% increase in demand over the past year, primarily due to rising grocery costs and overall living expenses.

The impact extends beyond SNAP recipients. Local retailers who accept SNAP benefits are also expected to feel the economic effects if benefits cease. Additionally, federal employees facing missed paychecks due to the shutdown may need food assistance.

There is some hope, however. Irvine noted that the federal government recently appropriated $300 million to the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) program, which was facing similar funding challenges. Food bank leaders are hopeful for similar action regarding SNAP funding.

Resources for Those Facing Food Insecurity

Immediate Food Assistance

Feeding Southwest Virginia:

Website: www.feedingswva.org

Phone: 540-342-3011

Services: Direct food assistance, information about local food pantries and distribution centers

Coverage: 26-county service area

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank:

Main Office (Verona): 540-248-3663

Lynchburg Branch: 434-845-4099

Winchester Branch: 540-665-0770

Charlottesville Branch: 434-296-3663

Website: www.brafb.org/find-food

Services: Food pantries, mobile food pantries, and SNAP application assistance

Coverage: Central and western Virginia regions

SNAP Benefits Information and Application:

Virginia CommonHelp Website: commonhelp.virginia.gov Services: Online application for SNAP benefits, status checking, and account management

Enterprise Call Center: 855-635-4370 Services: Help with benefit applications and questions



Additional Resources:

211 Virginia Phone: Dial 2-1-1 Services: 24/7 referrals to local food pantries and other assistance programs

WIC Program Website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/wic/ Services: Nutrition assistance for women, infants, and children

Virginia Department of Social Services Website: www.dss.virginia.gov Services: Information about all available food assistance programs and benefits



Local Food Pantry Networks:

Contact either Feeding Southwest Virginia or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for information about the nearest food pantry or distribution center in their extensive networks

No proof of income required at most locations

Multiple visits allowed

Anyone in need of food assistance is welcome

“I want to ask our elected officials please help us find a way to keep the funding going for WIC, for SNAP recipients, low-income seniors, and for the federal workers,” Irvine said. “It’s extremely important. A lot of people in Southwest Virginia are food insecure.”