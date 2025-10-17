Temporary closure of Riverfront Park Lawn for sod placement

LYCNHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg announced that beginning on Thursday and continuing until Monday Nov. 10, the lawn at Riverfront Park will be closed as contractors sod.

According to officials, the sod work will take a week for crews to complete and the lawn will remain closed for the following three weeks to give time for the sod to take root.

The work will be fenced off and park users should stay out of the fenced area to prevent damage to the new sod. The Kiwanis Centennial Riverfront Playground park and restrooms will remain open during the course of work.

The front row parking spaces in the Riverfront parking lot will be closed while the sod work is being completed from Thursday until Monday.