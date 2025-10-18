“Justice for Max” protest held in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – The community came together Friday night to show support for what they are calling “Justice for Max,” a mixed-breed dog who was found in terrible condition, so sick that rescuers had to make the heartbreaking decision to euthanize him.

Pictures obtained by 10 News show Max with maggots on his head and face. He was taken to the Virginia German Shepherd Rescue in Centreville, where, sadly, he had to be put down.

60-year-old Antonia Montuori is now facing animal cruelty charges in connection with the case.