Tips to Avoid Road Rage: Virginia State Police Responds to Increase in Highway Shootings

Virginia State Police are urging drivers to pump the brakes, literally and emotionally, after a string of shootings on the state’s interstates. Since January, police say there have been 51 reported shootings on Virginia highways including I-64, I-295, I-81, and I-85.

While investigators stress that not every incident has been confirmed as road rage, authorities say it is still a good time to remind motorists of safe, non-confrontational behavior behind the wheel.

“Don’t be in a hurry, let’s slow down and if road rage starts to happen to you, you are the person that can keep it from going any further,” said Rick Garletts, Virginia State Police Public Information Officer for Division 6. “We all just have to sit back and say hey, is it really that important to endanger my family and kids in the car versus teaching somebody a lesson?”

Beyond managing your own emotions, Garletts emphasized the importance of recognizing when another driver becomes aggressive and choosing to not escalate the situation.

“If somebody cuts you off or tailgates or anything of that nature, just get out of the way,” he said. “Don’t play into what they want you to play into.”

With the holiday season coming up and more drivers expected on the road, Garletts outlined the behaviors troopers see most often during road rage incidents such as tailgating, aggressive lane changes, and slamming on brakes, and urged drivers to avoid them.

Police also advise drivers not to block the left lane, even when traveling at the speed limit, as it is intended for passing. Attempts to “teach” another driver a lesson, whether by brake-checking or refusing to yield, police say can quickly escalate.

“Don’t try to be the one to stop them. That’s why we’re out there,” Garletts said.

If a driver feels threatened or provoked, police say to exit the road safely and call 911 or dial #77 to report the behavior.

If you have information related to any of the shootings currently under investigation, police say to email questions@vsp.virginia.gov or to reach out to the appropriate division. Division Six (Salem/Roanoke): (540) 444-7798