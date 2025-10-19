Skip to main content
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to hold “McDeputies” fundraiser at local McDonald’s

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is holding a fundraiser event at two local McDonald’s locations in the city on Tuesday.

The event will see deputies joining restaurant workers in both greeting and serving guests. A portion of the proceeds made during these events will benefit Project Lifesaver, a program designed to help locate those who wander due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, or other cognitive conditions.

The following McDonald’s will be participating in the event on Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 5 - 7 p.m.:

  • 1335 Hershberger Rd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012,
  • 701 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24016,

