Lawsuit involving former NFL player drags on in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A dispute over student-athlete eligibility has escalated into a legal battle between former NFL player Logan Thomas and the Virginia High School League (VHSL), potentially impacting Brookville High School’s football season.

The controversy began in January when Thomas, a former Washington Commanders tight end and Virginia Tech quarterback, moved his family from California to Virginia to coach at his alma mater. His stepsons’ eligibility to play football at Brookville High School is now at the center of the dispute.

According to court documents, Brookville Principal Christine White initially deemed the students eligible in January. However, as the football season approached, the VHSL questioned their eligibility, citing concerns about their residence location and potential transfer rule violations from California.

“We are not trying to do anything underhanded. But we are going to stand up for our students rights and administrators,” said Dr. Scott Miller, Campbell County School Board chairman.

After the VHSL declared the students ineligible, the family filed a lawsuit against the organization, alleging proper procedures weren’t followed and insufficient time was given to address the concerns. The students missed two games following the ineligibility ruling.

Despite a judge’s denial of a temporary restraining order that would have allowed the students to play, the school board held an informal call and supported the students’ participation in the game. Miller defended this decision, stating, “These kids have already sat out for two games. These are missed opportunities for scholarships and scouts.”

The VHSL responded with a statement: “The VHSL Executive Director and the VHSL Executive Committee duties are to follow, uphold, and enforce the rules and policies outlined in the VHSL Handbook and Policy Manual, as approved by the principals of our 319-member schools, who agree to uphold and abide by the League’s by-laws, all rules, regulations, and policies. We will continue to follow the policies in the VHSL Handbook.”

Miller challenges the VHSL’s position, asserting, “The burden of proof is on the VHSL. We did our due diligence and part.”

The school could face severe consequences, including fines or game forfeitures, as this eligibility dispute continues to unfold.