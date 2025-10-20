Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Halifax County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Chevrolet was travelling westbound on Philpott Road around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle then went off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and struck a tree.

Recommended Videos

Authorities identified the driver as 33-year-old Demietre Brandon. He was ejected from the vehicle, and sadly, he died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.