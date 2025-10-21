Mandy Coleman’s parents speak out as Joshua Coleman remains in custody for alleged double homicide

HENRY CO., Va. – Nearly three months have passed since Joshua Coleman was accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old wife, Mandy Coleman, and 68-year-old retired veteran William Morey, who was checking on Mandy.

Carolyn Mize, Mandy’s mother, and Danny Mize Sr., her stepfather, said they were shocked when law enforcement came to their door with the news.

“Lieutenant was knocking at the door and we were under the assumption they were looking for information before they went down there, but that’s when they told us she was... she was deceased,” Carolyn said.

The family is still searching for answers as they try to cope with their loss.

“We’re still grieving for one thing, and we’re trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together, and we can’t do that. We’re trying to make sense of it, and it’s something we’re not ever able to do,” Carolyn said.

Joshua Coleman was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of shooting from an occupied vehicle, and two counts of child abuse and neglect.

He was denied bond in September and attempted to appeal that decision to a circuit court judge on Monday. However, the hearing was withdrawn by the defense, meaning Coleman remains in custody without bond.

“Court processes can take a long time, and I don’t think we’re gonna start moving forward through the grieving process until after justice has been served,” Carolyn said.

For Carolyn, the tragedy has become a motivation to fight for others facing similar situations. She started a nonprofit called Forever22MW to raise awareness about domestic violence.

“Mandy had gone to a women’s shelter twice, only to be turned down. She ended up having to go back home to Josh, and it was a repeated behavior,” Carolyn said.

“If you’re in a situation like Mandy was, Mandy was in that house and didn’t want to reach out for help because she was scared of the retaliation against her family and her. Just tell somebody, tell somebody, let them get you help, go to them in private, make a 911 call or something.”

Carolyn and Danny said they will keep fighting for their daughter’s memory.

“She loved her kids and she took care of her kids, she took care of herself and like I said, I miss it like crazy,” Danny said.

The case will move forward with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December.