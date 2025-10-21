Roanoke police search for suspect in attempted fast food robbery

ROANOKE, Va. – Detectives with the Roanoke Police Department are actively searching for a suspect involved in an attempted robbery at a fast food restaurant Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 7:51 p.m. Oct. 19 to the 700 block of Brandon Avenue SW following reports of a robbery attempt. Upon arrival, they spoke with employees who described the suspect as an 18- or 19-year-old male.

Recommended Videos

According to the Roanoke Police Department, the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at an employee while demanding cash. The employee fled the store, and the suspect tried to open the cash register but was unsuccessful. He left the scene without taking any money.

Security cameras captured images of the suspect, which have been released by authorities to aid in identification.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.