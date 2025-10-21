SNAP Benefits at risk for thousands in Bedford County amid federal shutdown

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – As the federal government shutdown stretches into its third week, Bedford County officials are warning that thousands of residents may not receive their November SNAP benefits.

The shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, has now lasted 21 days. According to Virginia’s Department of Social Services, more than 6,000 Bedford County residents rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

In a statement to 10 News, Bedford County officials confirmed the state had been notified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) of a potential disruption in benefits, saying that without new federal guidance, SNAP benefits cannot be distributed next month.

One of those SNAP recipients is 55-year-old Trina Fitzgerald, who lives in Bedford County with her son and grandson. She’s had custody of her grandson since he was eight months old and currently receives $200 per month in SNAP benefits.

“It feels very depressing because everyone is struggling right now as it is,” Fitzgerald said. “My son and my grandson depend on me for groceries, for bills and everything, and once I start having to buy the groceries, I won’t have any money to pay my bills.”

Zi’Leiyah Ross, another Bedford County resident and mother of two young children, expressed similar concerns.

“It helps me out a lot, being that I can’t work and I have two kids depending on me. They eat out of the house a lot. My husband works, but it’s still not enough,” Ross said.

Bedford County officials declined to comment further on the situation, citing the ongoing uncertainty. However, they noted that families can continue to use any funds already loaded onto their EBT cards. The county says no additional funds will be issued unless the shutdown ends.

“Without the help of the EBT, I don’t know what I would do other than going to the food banks,” said Ivy Bible, a mother of five in Bedford.

For now, county officials encourage residents in need to call 211 or reach out to local food banks for emergency assistance.