WATCH: Roanoke City Council holds townhome and treatment center public hearing Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss major rezoning requests.

The request would rezone 28 acres of Stratford Park Drive to build an almost 200-unit townhome community, which would be referred to as Brandon Station. The city’s planning commission voted to recommend the project last week, with members of the community voicing their opinions on the proposals.

Another porposal looks to rezone about two acres off Valley View Boulevard for a residential substance use treatment center that plans to hold 80 beds.