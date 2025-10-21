WATCH: Virginia community health centers face funding crisis

As federal healthcare tax credits are set to expire, Virginia community health centers are warning of a crisis that could leave thousands without access to basic care.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say the expiring tax credits could cost the centers more than $30 million a year. Warner and Kaine are calling on Congress to extend the credits, saying the future of community-based care is at stake. If lawmakers don’t reach a deal, health centers may face cuts to services.

“The effect of the reconciliation bill in Virginia is estimated to cause about 330,000 Virginians to lose their health insurance,” Kaine said.

“Premium notices are coming out from insurance companies in Virginia, and they’re suggesting that premiums this year in Virginia will go up by at least 20 percent,” Kaine said.

Congress cannot do anything to prevent the tax credits from expiring as long as the shutdown continues.