Elizabeth Kitley returns to Virginia Tech as the assistant to the head coach, external operations

FILE - Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against South Dakota State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. Kitley was named to the preseason AP All-America women’s NCAA college basketball team, revealed Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File)

Former Virginia Tech basketball star and alumna Elizabeth Kitley is making her way back to Hokie Nation.

The All-American and three-time ACC Player of the Year has been named Assistant to the Head Coach, External Operations, Virginia Tech women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy announced.

In this new role, Kitley will work closely with Coach Duffy and General Manager Stephen Fishler on key initiatives like community engagement, fundraising, and NIL efforts. She will also have Women’s Basketball home event broadcasting roles with the Virginia Tech Sports Network radio and ACC Network Extra.

Beyond these responsibilities, Kitley will actively mentor student-athletes, providing guidance both on the court and in their personal growth.

Kitley’s standout college career at Virginia Tech includes being a three-time ACC Player of the Year, a four-time All-ACC First Team selection, a three-time ACC All-Defensive Team honoree, and a finalist for the Wade Trophy and Lisa Leslie Award in 2024. She also holds 13 program records.