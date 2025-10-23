Elizabeth Kitley returns to Virginia Tech as the assistant to the head coach, external operations

Former Virginia Tech basketball star and alumna Elizabeth Kitley is making her way back to Hokie Nation.
The All-American and three-time ACC Player of the Year has been named Assistant to the Head Coach, External Operations, Virginia Tech women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy announced.
Recommended Videos
In this new role, Kitley will work closely with Coach Duffy and General Manager Stephen Fishler on key initiatives like community engagement, fundraising, and NIL efforts. She will also have Women’s Basketball home event broadcasting roles with the Virginia Tech Sports Network radio and ACC Network Extra.
Beyond these responsibilities, Kitley will actively mentor student-athletes, providing guidance both on the court and in their personal growth.
Kitley’s standout college career at Virginia Tech includes being a three-time ACC Player of the Year, a four-time All-ACC First Team selection, a three-time ACC All-Defensive Team honoree, and a finalist for the Wade Trophy and Lisa Leslie Award in 2024. She also holds 13 program records.
We are thrilled to welcome Virginia Tech legend Liz Kitley to our staff. Liz is one of the most recognizable faces in the region. While we are so proud of her illustrious playing career, we now get to feel her presence in our community outreach, donor and NIL efforts. She will serve as a tremendous role model for our student-athletes on and off the court. We’re excited to have her back to help the Hokies, while she also prepares for the next steps with professional basketball.Virginia Tech women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy