Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

North Carolina man arrested for vandalism, trespassing at Lynchburg Regional Airport

Investigators said the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the incident

A man from North Carolina has been arrested and charged with damaging property at Lynchburg Regional Airport, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. (Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man from North Carolina has been arrested and charged with damaging property at Lynchburg Regional Airport, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, deputies found the suspect on airport grounds attempting to break through the glass doors to enter the building. Deputies approached and took him into custody without incident.

Recommended Videos

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Landen Ray Hayden of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Investigators determined that Hayden, who was intoxicated at the time, unlawfully entered airport property and caused significant damage. This included overturning several drums containing cleaning fluid used by airport staff in daily operations.

Hayden faces the following charges:

  • Felony property damage
  • Trespassing
  • Underage possession of alcohol
  • Public intoxication
  • Contaminating waterways

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Lynchburg Regional Airport officials as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574, Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or www.cvcrimestoppers.org, or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com. Tips may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos