Second arrest in Vinton animal abuse case, advocates demand stricter penalties

VINTON, Va, – A second arrest has been made in a Vinton animal abuse case that has sparked community outrage, with Franco Montouri Jr. now joining his mother, 60-year-old Antonia Montouri, in facing animal cruelty charges.

Franco Montouri Jr. is being held without bond at the Vinton jail, charged in connection with the case that originated at a residence in the 600 block of Pine Street. The case involves Antonia Montouri’s mixed-breed dog named Max, who was taken in by Virginia German Shepherd Rescue in Centreville but ultimately had to be euthanized due to severe maggot infestations.

The case has drawn attention to local business New York Pizza, operated by Giacomo Montouri, another son of the accused. Montouri emphasizes his separation from the situation.

“Like I said, I would like the law to handle it. I don’t need people to associate us with them. We’re separate,” says Giacomo Montouri.

The restaurant has reportedly faced backlash despite having no connection to the case.

“I’ve told them before that we have nothing to do with them. They’re separate. We have separate lives, okay? They don’t associate with the business, and I just hate that they think that the business has something to do with them,” Montouri adds.

Restaurant staff report receiving threats and harassment both online and in person, raising concerns about their personal safety.

Meanwhile, animal rights advocates are calling for stricter penalties for animal abuse cases in Virginia. Jen Wickham, an advocate with Justice for Max, argues for stronger legal consequences.

“A Class I misdemeanor for this type of neglect for eight years is just insufficient. It states in the code at this point. It’s a felony. It should stay a felony. There should be mandatory sentences for this,” says Wickham.

While pushing for accountability, the Justice for Max group emphasizes they do not support violent actions.

“We just want accountability and justice for Max and every other animal that doesn’t have a voice,” Wickham states.