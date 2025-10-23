WATCH: Scams impersonating sheriff’s deputies circulating

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Scammers are succeeding in fooling area residents by impersonating staff at the sheriff’s office.

Roanoke County sheriff’s deputies say scammers are using the names of some of their staff to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. They are urging people not to send money over the phone or through gift cards. In some cases, scammers may ask to meet in person.

“If that happens and you have them meet somewhere, let us know beforehand, because they usually try to meet somewhere like the police department. You can act like you’re going to meet up with them and maybe catch them in the act,” said Sgt. Alex Wertz of the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Wertz says you’ll need to do your part by recognizing they will not call asking for money, and any legitimate request will come in the mail or by way of a civil process deputy.