National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day locations in Southwest Virginia

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is taking place all over the nation on Saturday, and there will be plenty of locations in Southwest Virginia to safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medications, with no questions asked.

“Prescription drug misuse often starts right at home. By properly disposing of old or unused medications, residents can help keep our families and neighborhoods safe. Events like this are a simple but powerful way to protect our community.” Captain Brian Murray, Public Information Officer for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

Recommended Videos

Here are some of the collection sites that will be available in our area on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Neighborhood Walmart on Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA

Seven LewisGale locations around the region from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: LewisGale Hospital Alleghany at Covington Walmart LewisGale Hospital Alleghany at Clifton Forge CVS LewisGale Hospital Montgomery LewisGale Hospital Montgomery Christiansburg ER LewisGale Hospital Pulaski at Pulaski Food City LewisGale Medical Center Blue Hills ER LewisGale Medical Center Cave Spring ER

Walmart at Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA

North County Fire & Rescue, Hollins, VA

Solomon’s Mission, Buchanan, VA

Inman Pharmacy, Danville, VA

Radford City Police Department, Radford, VA

To see more take-back locations near you, click here.