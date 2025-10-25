Huddle Up Moms holds third annual diaper drive

ROANOKE, Va. – Huddle Up Moms had another successful diaper drive, which saw hundreds of diapers and wipes donated to those in need!

2025 is the third year that Huddle Up Moms has been collecting diapers and baby wipes. This year, 23 sponsors pledged 500 diapers and 1,000 baby wipes for the cause. With federal benefits not covering diapers and wipes, Huddle Up Moms is hoping to make the lives of young parents a little easier.

“A lot of other families, they have to find ways to make it work. They have to make ends meet. So we are here to bridge that gap; so if you can’t make it to your next paycheck, or you are choosing between feeding your child and diapering them, we want to be there to help so you don’t have to make those hard decisions.” Hannah Goodman, director of support at Huddle Up Moms

For those who want to help, you can register here.