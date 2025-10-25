LewisGale, DEA host annual drug take-back events

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day was held on Saturday, with locations all around the commonwealth taking back unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs with no questions asked.

The program is a national effort to properly dispose of these prescription and over-the-counter drugs to avoid having them fall into the wrong hands.

LewisGale also hosted its annual Crush the Crisis Prescription Drug Take Back Day in collaboration with the DEA and Blacksburg Police. Anyone could safely and anonymously dispose of leftover medication at the site.

“It’s something we’re always fighting against, and so what we can do on our part, in our community, to make sure that anytime that we can keep a few drugs disposed of and not floating around or in someone’s house. Tammy Lard, LewisGale Montgomery pharmacy director

Since 2019, HCS Healthcare has helped safely dispose of over 88,000 pounds of unused or expired medication nationwide.