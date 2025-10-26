Law enforcement searching for suspect following Route 29 pursuit in Campbell County

Photo of suspect involved in motorcycle pursuit out of Campbell County, 10/25/2025.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect following a pursuit that occurred on Route 29 on Saturday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said the pursuit began when a state trooper attempted to stop a motorcyclist after a traffic violation. The motorcyclist refused to stop and attempted to flee on Route 29. The pursuit soon ended due to safety.

Authorities are utilizing surveillance images of the suspect from a convenience store he visited prior to the incident, which you can see below. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants, and was operating a black and red sports bike.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, Virginia State Police’s Appomattox Headquarters at (434) 352-7128, the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-(888) 798-5900, or submit an anonymous tip online here.