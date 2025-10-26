Salem Animal Hospital celebrates 80th anniversary with ribbon-cutting ceremony

SALEM, Va. – Since 1945, the Salem Animal Hospital has been operating out of Salem.

Originally owned by Dr. Edward “Tommy” Thompson, it was sold to Dr. Allen R. Bryant in 1973 before his son, Dr. Richard Bryant, bought the practice.

On Saturday, the 80th anniversary was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 9,000 square foot, two-story building.

The facility now owns a special procedures room, upgraded exam rooms, an updated lobby, an expanded in-house lab and pharmacy, and numerous other upgrades.

“Everything from our exam room as far as being upgraded and more spacious rooms and equipment,” Dr. Bryant - who co-owns the hospital with his wife Danielle - said. “Two OR suites, a dental suite, radiology that’s also shielded for CT, which we are hoping to have for the future.”

The facility now has the space to treat up to fifty to sixty animals, but Dr. Bryant says that any and all sick animals are welcome at the Salem Animal Hospital.