Man arrested in animal cruelty, animal fighting case in Henry County

AXTON, Va. – A man was arrested after a welfare call regarding several dogs revealed multiple abused animals in Axton on Oct. 23, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said deputies responded to 745 Giles Road in Axton after a 911 call regarding the welfare of several dogs. Upon arrival, deputies found two loose horses, several goats, roosters, and four Great Pyrenees dogs. All four dogs appeared to be neglected, with two showing signs of possible fighting. None of the dogs had clean water or proper care. The goats on scene were also found to be extremely thin, with four appearing to be pregnant.

Recommended Videos

Deputies soon called a veterinarian to the scene to check on the animals. The vet confirmed the dogs were underweight and suffering from skin problems, the goats’ poor condition, and four other cats on the property were underweight and needed care.

While on scene, authorities found 28 roosters tied to barrels with no water provided. The roosters appeared to have sharpened spurs and visible injuries. Undisclosed supplements and items related to the mistreatment of birds were found nearby as well.

Deputies said they then obtained a search warrant for the property. Upon searching the home and surrounding buildings, the following items were found:

73 knives

leg tape

gaffs

Other materials that can be attributed to the mistreatment of animals

Authorities arrested Lucio Gomez Garcia on 28 counts of animal cruelty and one count of animal fighting. He is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond. More charges are expected after deputies continued to find more roosters and knives while attempting to remove animals from the property on Oct. 25.

“This was a heartbreaking scene of neglect and cruelty. Our Animal Control deputies, investigators, and veterinarian partners worked together to make sure these animals were removed from harm and are now getting the care they need. We will continue to take every case of animal abuse seriously and make sure those responsible are held accountable.” Wayne Davis, Henry County Sheriff

This investigation is still ongoing.