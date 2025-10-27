Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns Nov. 8

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia’s Veterans Parade is returning to Roanoke on Saturday, Nov. 8!

At 11 a.m., you will be able to watch the parade live on WSLS, as well as anywhere you can stream 10 News. You can also relive the fun from past years by heading over to our Youtube and watch our previous coverage of this much loved Roanoke tradition.

Recommended Videos

If you would like to attend, it’s free! Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with the “Thank a Vet in Person” event in the Market Building. For more info about the parade, parking, things to do in the area, and even information to help with coordination on bringing the disabled veterans in your life, check out VVP’s spectator page.

The event will begin on South Jefferson Street, and eventually will turn onto Campbell Street Southeast.

Map of parade route (Courtesy of Virginia's Veterans Parade)

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here. Deadline to participate is November 3, 2025.

In addition, leading up to the parade this year, we will be honoring the brave men and women who have served our country, through features submitted by you!

Help us honor local heroes by submitting your or a loved one’s military service story ahead of the Virginia's Veterans Day parade. (WSLS 2025, All rights reserved.)

We’re spotlighting stories from veterans in Southwest and Central Virginia, sharing their experiences, sacrifices, and their contributions around the world. Submit your story or a loved one’s to be featured in the lead-up to the parade.

Let’s come together to celebrate and remember the incredible contributions of our local heroes!