Law enforcement seeking assault and battery suspect out of Campbell County

BEDFORD, Va. – A man is being sought for assault and battery out of Campbell County, Bedford Police Department said.

BPD said 22-year-old Kelvin Josue Reyes Bonilla escaped ICE custody on Monday evening, and was last seen on the railroad tracks near Bedford Weaving. Bonilla is around 5′8″, 165 lbs, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, camouflage cloth gym shorts, black socks with inmate slides, a belly chain, and handcuffs.

If you see Bonilla, do not approach him, and contact local law enforcement immediately.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.