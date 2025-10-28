Martinsville-Henry County YMCA announces Transforming Community: Capital Campaign Kickoff

HENRY CO., Va. – The Martinsville-Henry County YMCA announced Oct. 6 that the organization officially launched the Transforming Community Capital Campaign.

The event is sponsored by the Lester Group, brought together through donors and friends of the Y, to celebrate the incredible support the YMCA has received and invite the community to join the historic effort.

The new 60,000-square-foot YMCA will be located near the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street, serving as a hub for wellness, youth development and community connection.

Officials said the following:

“Thanks to the generosity of many, we are thrilled to announce that we have already raised over $6.7 million toward this transformational project. With a total project cost estimated at $28 million, we are excited to continue building momentum together.”

“We are so thankful for all the generous support we have received to date,” said Brad Kinkema, CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA. “Because of the leadership support of many at this event, we are thrilled to announce that we have raised over $6.7 million toward the construction of this transformational community project.” He added, “Tonight, we celebrate this momentum and extend an invitation to everyone in our community to join us in shaping the future of Martinsville-Henry County.”