Lynchburg Police investigating reported threat made against Del. Wendell Walker

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a reported threat against Delegate Wendell Walker, who represents the 52nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Authorities said the threat was made through a text message referencing Del. Walker. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Lynchburg resident Ronald Reynolds, was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

Reynolds has been charged with threats of death or bodily injury.

Del. Walker issued the following statement:

I want to thank the Lynchburg Police Department for their swift and professional response. I greatly appreciate their commitment to keeping our community safe. Political violence has no place in our country, and I’m grateful to law enforcement for taking this matter seriously. Delegate Wendell Walker

Anyone with information that could assist authorities in this case is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com, via the P3 mobile app, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Please note that message frequency may vary, and standard message and data rates may apply.