Natural Bridge Zoo owner reports to jail after refusing to turn over giraffes

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The owner of the Natural Bridge Zoo turned herself into jail after failing to comply with a court order to surrender two missing giraffe calves to the state.

At noon Wednesday, zoo owner Gretchen Mogensen reported to the Rockbridge Regional Jail to begin serving a 100-day sentence. The incarceration follows a Sept. 24 ruling by Judge Christopher Russell, who gave Mogensen five weeks to either return the calves—ruled property of the Commonwealth after their parents were seized by authorities—or turn herself in to jail.

The attorney general’s office, which has been investigating the case through its animal law unit led by Michelle Welch, declined to comment on the situation. The case also comes amid another investigation into the death of a giraffe while being transported by state officials.

The Rockbridge Regional Jail confirmed Mogensen’s inmate status Wednesday and posted her mugshot on its website.

The ruling adds to a growing list of legal issues for Mogensen and her father, Karl, who both previously received suspended sentences in July over social media posts directed at individuals involved in the animal seizure. Last month, Gretchen Mogensen was fined $1,000 for the missing calves.

Local residents expressed frustration over the continued controversy surrounding the zoo.

“Any thought of mistreating animals: I don’t like to hear it or see it,” said Lexington resident Sarah Hill. Hill adding, “Nobody’s above the law. Particularly for hurting or endangering an animal.”

Mogensen’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment but has previously maintained that Gretchen and her father complied with prior court orders.

Despite Mogensen’s surrender to authorities, the location of the giraffe calves remains unknown.