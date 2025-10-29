Roanoke City Sheriff Candidates Enter Final Campaign Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Sheriff candidates greeted voters at polls this week as the race enters its final days, with both contenders emphasizing mental health services and department staffing as key priorities.

Democratic incumbent Antonio D. Hash faces Republican challenger James Creasy. Both candidates are born and raised in Roanoke with years of experience in the Sheriff’s office.

“They didn’t elect me to sit behind a desk and work from my desk,” Hash said. “They elected me to be boots on the ground, being visible in all parts of the city, and that’s what we’ve done day one.”

Creasy, a newcomer to the race, questions the effectiveness of current policies.

“You have to ask yourself is what we’re seeing right now working? Is Roanoke getting safer, is it being the best version of itself?” Creasy said. “And I’d have to say no.”

Mental Health and Homelessness

Both candidates identify addressing homelessness as a priority, emphasizing mental health services over punitive measures.

Hash points to his establishment of a downtown resource center for individuals released from custody. “People often want to talk about arresting their way out of these situations, but you can’t arrest your way out of mental health. You can’t arrest your way out of homelessness,” Hash said.

Creasy also advocates for expanding mental health services. “You don’t have to go very far to realize that’s an issue and that’s a crisis here in Roanoke,” he said.

Staffing and Compensation

Creasy plans to address what he describes as staffing shortages in the sheriff’s office.

“I’m wanting to increase the numbers not only for the numbers but also for the medical staff too,” Creasy said, referencing a recent jail suicide. “There’s not enough medical staff there, there’s not enough deputies there. When you boost those numbers that’s a lot less likely to happen.”

Hash highlights his record on employee compensation. “I’ve been working for competitive pay since day one,” he said. “From day one, we’ve seen almost a $10,000 increase from what we got paid when I came into office to this point.”

Election day is Tuesday, November 4th. For more information on statewide and local races, stay informed with our election guide.