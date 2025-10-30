Lower water levels at Smith Mountain Lake impact boat access, but officials say it’s normal

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Water levels at Smith Mountain Lake are currently lower than usual, prompting concerns among some homeowners and businesses along the shore.

Brandon, manager of Bridgewater Marina, said, “It is a little low right now compared to usual, about maybe three feet I’d say.”

For those living and working around the lake, lower water can mean less access for boats and other challenges.

Chad Green of Last Cast Guide Service SML explained, “It can cause some problems for boaters trying to get out of the lifts.”

Brandon added, “It might cut off certain parts of the lake that you used to be able to go to all the time and you can’t go this time of year, so you just got to be patient.”

While the water levels are much lower than usual, officials say this drop is not necessarily abnormal for this time of year.

Smith Mountain Lake is a man-made reservoir created primarily for hydroelectric power.

George Porter, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power, said, “It’s normal it’s no worries, we’re always managing those water levels. We wanna make sure we keep them at a certain level, but at the same time, our priority at Smith Mountain Lake is to generate power.”

Chad Green agreed, saying, “That’s what it’s for… they have to generate power every day because we use power every day.”

Environmental factors also influence water levels.

Porter noted, “We’re about a foot lower than we’d like to be for operating levels, but that’s just because of a lack of water we’ve gotten in.”

Despite the challenges, some see opportunity in the lower water levels.

Brandon said, “You can fix up your dock a little bit, it’s easier to fix up your dock right now and the shoreline, so there’s good and bad with the water levels.”