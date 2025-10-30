Skip to main content
WATCH: The Tudor House celebrates ribbon cutting on new home

Jalen Stubbs, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – The Tudor House now has a new home.

It’s located at the Jefferson Center. The local organization is dedicated to mental health and suicide prevention. In partnership with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, the move comes after the growth of program participants over five years.

“We set out to find the funds to be able to have our own space, and we’re able to collaborate with Reilly Court Presbyterian Church, who has an endowment fund that covered our first year of lease,” a representative from the Tudor House said.

The Tudor House aims to educate and empower those in need across the Roanoke Valley.

