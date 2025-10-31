Head Start Program fears funding pause amidst government shutdown

The federal Head Start Program could have their funding cut off due to the ongoing government shutdown. We spoke to an expert from Virginia Tech, who says the consequences could be far-reaching.

Since the inception of the Head Start Program 60 years ago, it has served over 40 million children. Now, it’s at risk of losing much-needed funding.

“If Headstart funding is cut it means that children with the most need for these early education services will no longer be receiving them. Which creates a disadvantage, a further disadvantage for these children who need it the most.” Cindy Smith, VT Professor Department of Human Development & Family Science

The shutdown has already put these families at a disadvantage, with the possibility of losing SNAP benefits.

“It further compounds the issues with the SNAP Program also not being funded. The children who attend Headstart also receive meals, the receive breakfast and lunch everyday.” Cindy Smith, VT Professor Department of Human Development & Family Science

Now, the onus is on the already struggling parents.

“They also are likely going to work or going to school themselves. And they need these services to provide safe and nurturing care for their children.” Cindy Smith, VT Professor Department of Human Development & Family Science

According to the Center for American Progress, nearly half of all Virginians live in a childcare desert. So, if one of their options is closed, there might not be an alternative.

“It’s not as simple as, well go find another center. There either aren’t centers available or the high quality centers have waitlists you know 50, 60 kids deep. And there’s just no quick alternative For these children to get some short-term care.” Cindy Smith, VT Professor Department of Human Development & Family Science

If Head Start cuts do occur, the ripple effect could hit not only the children, but also the parents, teachers, and the communities they live in.

It is still not certain that the shutdown will fully cut Head Start’s funding, but 134 Head Start Programs will have no federal funding across 41 states, leaving 65,000 children without access.