Keep Halloween fun, Not frightening: Fire officials share safety guidelines

FINCASTLE, Va. – As families prepare for Halloween festivities across the region, fire officials are urging you to stay safe.

“Just with the activities going around, the possibility for accidents to occur is much higher than it would be on any other given day,” said Taylor Lunsford, recruitment and retention specialist for Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

Fire officials strongly recommend using battery-operated candles for Halloween decorations. For those who prefer traditional lighting, Lunsford advises keeping open flames away from flammable materials. She said keep it out of the way of dry debris or any kind of corn stalks or decorations.

10 News spoke with some of you who are embracing the holiday spirit.

Christina Knapp, a local resident, said she’s excited: “It’s one of my favorite holidays,” said Knapp. “Usually we go out, or I do usually decorate with a whole tree and everything.”

However, safety remains paramount. Officials recommend several key precautions for trick-or-treaters:

Carry flashlights or glow sticks.

Use reflective tape on costumes.

Stay on sidewalks when possible.

Maintain close parental supervision.

Be vigilant in areas without sidewalks.

“Where there aren’t necessarily sidewalks, drivers need to be cognizant of the fact that there may be pedestrians in areas where there aren’t normally pedestrians,” said Lunsford.

When it comes to Halloween costumes, particularly those with masks, visibility is crucial. “The important thing with masks is to be sure that their view isn’t obstructed when they’re walking around and that they can see very well out of them. If they don’t have the ability to see very well out of their mask, we consider using makeup or face paint,” said Lunsford.

For homes with elaborate decorations, officials urge extra caution. “If you have a costume that drags, be sure you’re watching your step and not tripping over the costume or pinning it up. And be sure you’re always cognizant of where outlets and plugs are and that kids aren’t getting involved with those as well,” said Lunsford.

As temperatures drop, Botetourt Fire is also reminding residents to check their smoke alarms and clean their chimneys.

“We just always recommend that you check your smoke alarms regularly to be sure that your home is safe, even when Halloween and other holidays are going on,” said Lunsford.