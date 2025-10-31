Part of Carriage Hill retirement community in Bedford may become addiction treatment center

BEDFORD, Va – A planned conversion of a Bedford memory care facility into an addiction treatment center has left families of current residents concerned about communication surrounding the transition, with some learning about the changes only days before a crucial public meeting.

BeBold Recovery has reached an agreement to purchase Carriage Hill’s memory care building with plans to transform it into a state-licensed addiction recovery and behavioral health center. The company emphasizes that no changes will occur until the county approval process is complete.

“The proposal is currently in the zoning and approval phase,” BeBold Recovery’s CEO stated in a written response. “We’ve been in close coordination with Carriage Hill Retirement, LLC, and they’ve confirmed that all existing residents in the smaller building will transition smoothly into the main building right across the street. This is part of our agreement with them.”

The CEO explained the company’s choice of location: “Bedford was chosen because data shows a critical need for accessible addiction recovery services. The county’s overdose rate is about 25% higher than the Virginia state average, and more than three-quarters of Virginians with substance use disorders never receive treatment. Our goal is to bring high-quality, residential recovery care closer to home—so families no longer have to drive hours for help.”

For Dawn Dehart, whose mother has been a resident of the memory care facility for about six months, the issue isn’t with the treatment center itself but with the lack of communication from the Carriage Hill owner and management. “Carriage Hill has been very silent about it,” Dehart said. “We have asked questions, myself, other family members, other residents that are there. We’ve asked several questions of management, but we’ve gotten no answers.”

The facility, which Dehart describes as “tucked away in a beautiful small neighborhood,” currently houses 25 to 30 elderly residents. She expressed concern about the impact of relocation on their loved ones. “Most of them are very frail. Most of them, of course, have physical and mental disabilities to be concerned about. And a move is very traumatic to individuals in that age range,” Dehart explained.

The timing and notification process have raised concerns among families and nearby residents.

“A formal notice goes up about a public hearing on Monday afternoon, and suddenly there’s a meeting three days later,” Dehart said. “There’s not enough time to gather information, not enough time to really get the facts, not enough time to really mobilize the neighborhood.”

10 News attended a public meeting Thursday, where attendees received a written statement from Carriage Hill’s building owner indicating that residents would be relocated to the facility’s main assisted living building across the street at no expense to families. This aligns with BeBold’s statement that “residents will not be responsible for arranging their own moves.”

However, the announcement has created confusion as it appears to contradict earlier communications.

“When mom moved in six months ago, and I’ve heard this from other family members as well, they were told that ultimately that building would close, and all of the residents would be moved into the main facility,” Dehart said. “But then some follow-up meetings have indicated that, no, that’s not going to happen. We’re going to continue to have two separate buildings.”

The timeline for the proposed changes remains uncertain, though project representatives suggested it could take six to nine months for completion, pending rezoning approval.

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for November 6th at the town offices in Bedford.

“I just want her to get the proper care,” Dehart said. “I think I could live with her being moved into the other facility. We just want something official that says, yes, this is going to happen.”